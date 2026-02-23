As the holy month of Ramadan progresses, millions of Muslims across India are observing the daily fast (Roza), which begins with "Sehri", the pre-dawn meal consumed before the fast starts, and concludes with "Iftar", the evening meal taken to break the fast at sunset. Following the lunar calendar, the timings for these meals fluctuate daily based on the sunrise and sunset in specific geographical locations. Scroll down to know Sehri and Iftar time today, February 24, for Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Chennai, Kolkata, Guwahati, Patna, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Pune, Noida, Ghaziabad, Bhopal, Ahmedabad, Ranchi, Srinagar and Thiruvananthapuram.

On Tuesday, February 24, 2026, the duration of the 6th Roza will vary across the Indian subcontinent due to its vast longitudinal spread. While cities in the east like Kolkata experience an earlier sunset and sunrise, those in the west, such as Ahmedabad and Mumbai, observe significantly later timings. Ramzan Calendar 2026: Full 30-Day Sehri and Iftar Timetable for Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow and More.

Sehri and Iftar Timings Today, February 24, 2026

According to data sourced from UrduPoint, the following table provides the precise Sehri and Iftar timings for major Indian cities for February 24.

City Sehri (End) Iftar (Start) Mumbai 05:49 AM 06:43 PM Delhi 05:33 AM 06:18 PM Kolkata 04:47 AM 05:38 PM Chennai 05:15 AM 06:18 PM Hyderabad 05:25 AM 06:22 PM Bengaluru 05:26 AM 06:28 PM Lucknow 05:18 AM 06:05 PM Srinagar 05:41 AM 06:27 PM Patna 05:01 AM 05:48 PM Bhopal 05:32 AM 06:22 PM Ahmedabad 05:51 AM 06:40 PM Jaipur 05:39 AM 06:24 PM Ranchi 05:00 AM 05:49 PM Thiruvananthapuram 05:23 AM 06:31 PM

Please note that these timings are based on city-specific sunrise and sunset calculations and may vary by 1-2 minutes depending on local sightings and specific calculation methods (Sunni/Shia).

The accuracy of these timings is vital for observers, as the fast (Roza) is a strictly timed spiritual discipline. Sehri must be completed before the first light of dawn (Fajr), while Iftar begins immediately upon the sunset call to prayer (Maghrib).

Community leaders often advise residents to follow the timings provided by their local mosques or reliable astronomical sources like UrduPoint to account for micro-local variations in high-rise buildings or coastal areas. Ramadan 2026 Guide: Full List of What Breaks Your Fast and What Doesn't.

Spirit of the Month

Beyond the dietary restrictions, Ramadan in India is characterized by a spirit of charity and community. In cities like Hyderabad and Lucknow, markets remain active late into the night, and communal Iftars are organized in mosques and public spaces to foster brotherhood.

As the summer heat begins to rise in several parts of the country, health experts recommend that those fasting prioritize hydration during the non-fasting hours and consume slow-digesting carbohydrates during Sehri to maintain energy levels throughout the day.

