RBI Office Attendant Admit Card 2026: Visit rbi.org.in To Download Call Letters for Office Attendant Recruitment Examination

New Delhi, February 23: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has officially released the admit cards for the Office Attendant 2026 recruitment examination today, February 23. Candidates who applied for the 572 vacant posts can now download their call letters from the bank’s official opportunities portal. The nationwide computer-based test (CBT) is set to take place over two days, starting this Saturday, February 28, and concluding on March 1, 2026.

How to Download the Call Letter

Aspirants are required to visit the official RBI website, rbi.org.in, to access their admit cards. The download link is located under the "Current Vacancies" section within the "Opportunities@RBI" tab. Candidates will need to enter their Registration Number or Roll Number along with their Password or Date of Birth to log in. IIT Guwahati Releases GATE 2026 Answer Key and Response Sheets at Gate2026.Iitg.ac.in; Check How to Download and Raise Objections.

The bank has clarified that no hard copies of the admit card will be sent via post. Candidates are advised to download and print the document immediately to avoid potential technical delays as the exam dates approach.

Exam Schedule and Pattern for RBI Office Assistant

The online examination will be conducted in multiple shifts across various centres in India. The 90-minute objective test consists of 120 questions divided into four key sections:

Reasoning (30 marks)

Numerical Ability (30 marks)

General English (30 marks)

General Awareness (30 marks)

Each correct answer carries one mark, while a negative marking of 0.25 will be applied for every incorrect response. Candidates who clear the online test will be shortlisted for the Language Proficiency Test (LPT), which is qualifying in nature.

Mandatory Exam Day Documents

To gain entry into the examination hall, candidates must carry a clearly printed copy of their admit card. Additionally, they must bring an original, valid photo identity proof, such as an Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Voter ID, or Driving License. A photocopy of the same ID proof must also be submitted to the invigilator at the time of the exam. The name on the ID proof must exactly match the name printed on the admit card. IIT Madras Launches New BSc Program in Management and Data Science for Students and Professionals.

Context of the RBI Office Assistant 2026 Recruitment

The current recruitment drive aims to fill 572 vacancies for the post of Office Attendant (Class IV) across various regional offices of the RBI. The application window for these positions was open from January 15 to February 4, 2026. This role is highly sought after by Class 10 graduates, offering a starting basic pay of approximately INR 24,250, along with various allowances and the stability associated with the central bank.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (rbi.org.in). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 23, 2026 06:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).