Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 11 (ANI): The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) has introduced integrated QR ticketing across Noida and Delhi Metro networks, allowing passengers to book tickets through a shared QR code-based ticketing system.

NMRC Managing Director Lokesh M announced the development, stating, "Passengers will get great convenience. Now, Noida Metro and Delhi Metro QR codes will be available on a single app. Delhi Metro tickets will also be available on NMRC's app, and Noida Metro QR tickets on DMRC's Sarathi app. Tickets for both metros can now be purchased through a single app. In the future, you will be able to travel in NMRC and DMRC metros with a single QR code. Payments can be made via net banking, credit/debit cards, or UPI. Developments are ongoing for a unified platform for both DMRC and NMRC."

Lokesh further stated that the Rs 416 crore Bodaki to Metro Depot metro route (2.6 km) will start soon. The Rs 2,200 crore Sector 142 to Botanical Garden route (11.56 km) has approval and awaits Government clearance. Paperwork for the Sector 51 to Knowledge Park V route is underway, with approval expected soon.

"Construction on the 2.6 km Bodaki to Metro Depot route, valued at ₹416 crore, will commence soon. The 11.56 km Sector 142 to Botanical Garden route, costing ₹2,200 crore, has received approval and awaits Government of India clearance. Paperwork for the third metro route from Sector 51 to Knowledge Park V is in progress, with approval expected shortly, " he said.

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) also launched 'DMRC Pay powered by BHIM' on Thursday, introducing a seamless UPI payment feature within the Delhi Metro Sarthi app in collaboration with NPCI BHIM Services Limited (NBSL).

This initiative enables commuters to purchase tickets quickly and securely with a single click, eliminating the need for external payment gateways. Integrated with BHIM Vega.

In the X post, it stated, "In a significant step towards digital convenience and cashless commuting, Delhi Metro today launched 'DMRC Pay powered by BHIM', a native UPI payment experience within the Delhi Metro Sarthi app, in partnership with NPCI BHIM Services Limited (NBSL). This feature allows commuters to make swift and secure ticket purchases with a single click, eliminating the need for external payment gateways. DMRC's integration with BHIM Vega allows commuters to register UPI IDs, link bank accounts or RuPay cards, and make seamless payments within the DMRC app. This makes DMRC the first public sector entity to implement next-gen UPI solutions, enhancing convenience for millions of commuters."

It further added, "In addition to the UPI ticketing, the Delhi Metro Sarthi app has also offered ticket booking for the following: Jai Hind Sound and Light Show' at Red Fort, featuring two daily shows with 50 seats each, no extra convenience fee. The show presents a dramatic account of India's history from the 17th century to the present day. Noida Metro (NMRC) ticketing integration: Delhi Metro Sarthi app and NMRC Ticket app offer integrated ticketing and journey planning for a smooth travel experience. DTC bus ticketing via ONDC: This integration allows passengers to buy tickets for multiple public transport modes (DTC, DMRC, NCRTC, NMRC) in one place, saving time and hassle. Recharge of Airtel Payments Bank's RuPay NCMC card: A provision of recharge of Airtel Payments Bank's RuPay NCMC card is now available on the Delhi Metro Sarthi app by various digital modes like UPI, Debit, and Credit cards. Passengers can also update card balance directly on the app, saving a trip to the station." (ANI)

