Noida, Aug 8 (PTI) An police constable in Uttar Pradesh's Noida was suspended after a video of him purportedly demanding a bribe from the family members of a jailed man surfaced on social media, officials said on Tuesday.

Constable Mukesh Rathore, attached to the Sector 20 police station in Noida, was purportedly heard in the video demanding Rs 20,000 to settle the case.

Also Read | Disease X: CEPI Partners with Pune-Based Gennova Biopharmaceuticals to Develop mRNA Vaccine Tech Against Deadly Virus.

"The constable has been suspended with immediate effect. An internal inquiry under the supervision of the assistant commissioner of police (Noida 1) has been initiated," Deputy Commissioner of Police Harish Chander said.

According to the family members of Saurabh Chauhan, 25, he was booked for allegedly kidnapping a 24-year-old woman. The woman's family had lodged a missing person complaint at the Sector 20 police station on August 2 but she returned home on August 8.

Also Read | PV Narasimha Rao Believed BJP Leader Vijaya Raje Scindia’s Assurance on Babri Masjid Against Ministers’ Advice, Says Sharad Pawar.

Both Chauhan and the woman had gone on vacation without informing her family. Upon their return, both were taken into custody by the police. The woman was let off but the police kept Chauhan under arrest, a family member of the accused claimed.

Later, the woman's family withdrew the complaint but the police kept him in custody illegally, they alleged.

However, in a statement, the police said that after the couple's return from vacation on August 8, "there was a fight between the woman's father and Chauhan at the police station after which, taking preventive action, Chauhan was booked under CrPC section 151 and sent to jail after being produced before a magistrate".

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)