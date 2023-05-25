Noida, May 25 (PTI) An FIR was lodged on Thursday against the administration and an official of the private university in Greater Noida where a 21-year-old student was killed last week allegedly by her classmate who later committed suicide, officials said.

Two more individuals have been named in the FIR, which has been lodged at the Dadri police station in Greater Noida on the complaint of the deceased woman student's father, they said.

The Shiv Nadar University said it has till now done everything within its power to help address the situation in every manner possible and refrained from divulging “specific details” to honour the private lives of the deceased.

It also added that “within the constraints of the lack of a formal complaint” and the expressed apprehensions about the reactions of the woman student's family, the university took all the possible actions to address the situation.

The third-year sociology student was shot dead on May 18 near the dining room on the university campus by her classmate, who later went to his room in the boys' hostel and killed himself, according to police.

The duo had been in a relationship for over a year but had broken up some time back, a police official said.

Police had launched a probe to find out from where did the shooter procure the country-made pistol that he had brought inside the campus and on Thursday, they lodged an FIR on the complaint of the woman student's father, who claimed that the death was a conspiracy.

“The accused had been harassing my daughter and pressuring her for immoral, wrong works. In this connection, my daughter had informed me and I had informed the university administration about it for action against the accused student, but till date, the university did not take any action, resulting in the accused killing my daughter,” her father stated in the complaint.

He said the entire episode of the killing has been captured on a CCTV camera.

“My daughter's killer had also made a video in the past, which has surfaced on social media, in which he mentioned about the 'murder' of my daughter. He also talked about a university staffer, a student and one Kanpur-based person in the video,” the father stated.

“From these facts, it is clear that my daughter was killed as part of a conspiracy. The university not taking any timely and effective action in the matter is also a reason for it,” he alleged, urging strict action against the guilty persons and the varsity administration.

ACP (Greater Noida 2) Sarthak Sengar said the FIR has been lodged under Indian Penal Code sections 302 (murder), 354D (stalking), 120-B (criminal conspiracy).

“The matter is being investigated now. All angles related to the case would be probed and further legal action would be taken on the basis of the findings and evidence in the case,” Sengar told PTI.

The officer said police are yet to find out the procurement source of the 0.32 bore pistol which was used by the accused in the shootout.

Meanwhile, the Shiv Nadar Institute of Eminence said it “strongly condemns and regrets” these “malicious attempts” to spread misinformation about the university.

“The University has till now done everything within its power to help address the situation in every manner possible. We have refrained from divulging specific details to honour the private lives of the deceased,” the varsity said in a statement.

The university also referred to a particular issue of a communication by the deceased woman student to the university in which she mentioned about the accused assaulting her four times in a span of two months.

“The university received an email from the woman student on March 14, 2023, where she mentioned that she was in a relationship with the accused for two years, and now she had decided to part ways. However, the accused was not ready to accept the split. She wanted that the accused should not reach her or her family. She did not want this to be taken forward as a formal complaint,” according to the statement.

“The university took this up very seriously and acted upon this immediately. All necessary steps including multiple interventions and professional counselling for both the students were resorted to. The University also placed restraining orders on both of them within two days, i.e., March 16, 2023,” it added.

The university claimed it had strongly urged the woman student “to place a formal complaint” on multiple occasions so that it could initiate even stricter action.

“She did not pursue this, as she said that she did not want her family to find out and she stated in her email – 'my family will not understand the situation. In fact, they will take serious and unwanted steps against me',” the varsity said.

“Within the constraints of the lack of a formal complaint and the expressed apprehensions about the reactions of the family, the university took all the possible actions to address the situation,” it added.

