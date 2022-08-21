Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 21 (ANI): A woman was arrested for allegedly abusing security personnel of a housing society in Uttar Pradesh's Noida, according to the police on Sunday.

The woman was identified as Bhavya Rai who was caught on video misbehaving with the personnel in Jaypee Wish Town.

Also Read | BSF Recruitment 2022: Apply for 1312 Vacancies of Head Constable Posts at rectt.bsf.gov.in; Check Details Here.

Following the incident, the police registered a case on the complaint of the security guard.

She was booked under sections 153A, 323, 504, 505(2), and 506 of IPC. She had earlier been detained by the police for questioning.

Also Read | Noida: Woman Detained for Manhandling Security Guard at Jaypee Wishtown Housing Society (Watch Video).

Speaking to ANI, Bharti Singh, Addl CP (HQ) said, "A woman named Bhavya Rai was caught on video abusing, misbehaving with security personnel of the society. Police registered a case based on the complaint of the security guard. Her vehicle has been brought to PS & she has been arrested."

Noida District Magistrate Suhas L Yathiraj said that legal action has been initiated into the matter.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)