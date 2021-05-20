Noida/Ghaziabad, May 20 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad recorded two more COVID-19 deaths that pushed its toll to 402 while four more people succumbed in Gautam Buddh Nagar, raising its fatality count to 406, official data showed on Thursday.

The cumulative death toll of the two neighbouring district's adjoining Delhi reached 808, according to data released by the state's Health Department for a 24-hour period.

In terms of new cases, Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 239 fresh infections during the period and its tally mounted to 60,890. Its active cases reached 4,964, the data showed.

Meanwhile, Ghaziabad logged 364 new cases that pushed its case tally to 52,707 and active cases to 2,760, it showed.

A total of 436 patients in Gautam Buddh Nagar and 608 in Ghaziabad were discharged after treatment during the period as the overall recoveries in the districts reached 55,520 and 49,545, respectively.

Gautam Buddh Nagar's mortality rate stands at 0.66 per cent and recovery rate at 91.18 per cent, while these figures for Ghaziabad were recorded at 0.76 per cent and 94.00 per cent, respectively, according to the statistics.

Meanwhile, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh reached 1,16,434 from 1,23,579 on Wednesday while the overall recoveries climbed to 15,16,508 and the death toll surged to 18,588 on Thursday, the data showed. PTI KIS

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)