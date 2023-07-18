Hyderabad, Jul 18 (PTI) Normal life was disrupted at several places in Telangana on Tuesday following widespread rains and the Met office has forecast heavy and very heavy rainfall at isolated places in Khammam, Warangal and other districts in the next few days.

The Southwest Monsoon has been active over Telangana and heavy rainfall occurred at most places in Mulugu and at few places in Hanumakonda and Karimnagar districts, the Met Centre of IMD said in a release.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Mayor Vijaya Lakshmi R Gadwal directed officials to be alert and take steps on a war footing to prevent any accidents in view of the rains in the city.

She asked the Enforcement Vigilance and Disaster Management (EVDM) personnel to promptly drain out rainwater on roads.

The Mayor, who gave directives with regard to dealing with dilapidated buildings and others, said any inaction or negligence would be taken seriously, according to GHMC.

In its forecast and farmers weather bulletin, the Met Centre said light to moderate rain or thunder showers are very likely to occur at most places over Telangana on Tuesday and Wednesday.

In its weather warnings, it said heavy to very heavy rain with extremely heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Khammam, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda and Janagaon districts on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, it said, heavy to very heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts - Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Nizamabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam and others.

In its forecast for Hyderabad and neighbourhood for the next 48 hours, the Met Centre said light to moderate rain or thundershowers and at times intense spells are very likely to occur in the city.

