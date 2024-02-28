New Delhi [India], February 28 (ANI): Umar Khalid, a former JNU student leader and accused in the larger Conspiracy of Delhi Riots case, has moved Delhi's Karkardooma Court, seeking regular bail in the matter. He has been in custody since September 2020.

Special judge Sameer Bajpai has sought a response from Delhi Police on the bail application of Umar Khalid.

Also Read | Delhi LG VK Saxena Stalling Implementation of Solar Policy, Alleges AAP Minister Atishi; LG Office Denies Allegations.

It is his second bail application seeking regular bail.

The matter has been listed on March 11, 2024, for reply and arguments on bail.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Prakash Ambedkar Led-Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi Eyes 27 Maharashtra LS Seats, Wants To Put Up Manoj Jarange Patil.

Umar Khalid has moved an application in a case related to the larger conspiracy of the Delhi riots of February 2020 being investigated by the Special Cell of Delhi Police.

He has been booked under stringent anti-terror law, UAPA and several sections under IPC.

His first bail application was dismissed by the trial court in April 2022. His appeal was also dismissed by the Delhi High Court.

He is accused in the case along with Sharjeel Imam, Mohd. Tahir Hussain, Natasha Narwal, Devangana Kalita, Safoora Zargar, Gulfisha Fatima, Abdul Khalid Saifi, Shifa Ur Rehman, Asif Iqbal Tanha and others.

Earlier this month, Umar Khalid withdrew his bail plea before the Supreme Court in the North-East Delhi riots in February 2020.

A bench of Justices Bela M Trivedi and Pankaj Mithal allowed him to withdraw the bail plea.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Khalid, told the bench that the petition is being withdrawn in view of a "change in circumstances" and to seek bail afresh before the trial court.

Sibal said, "Bail matter, we wish to withdraw. There has been a change in circumstances; we will try our luck in the trial court."

The violence that erupted during the protests against CAA and NRC left 53 people dead and over 700 injured. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)