Agartala (Tripura) [India], November 23 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday said that unity in diversity is one of the hallmarks of India. He said that despite the diversity among the states of the North-Eastern region, there is a strong bond of unity.

"The unity between the different states of the country is maintained through the exchange of culture and tradition," he said while inaugurating the newly constructed pucca temple house of Puthiba Devta Bari in Abhaynagar, Agartala.

It is worth noting that the government has spent Rs 74 lakh on the construction of the temple's pucca building.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the culture and traditions of the Manipuris are very ancient and form an integral part of the country's history.

"The history of the culture and traditions of the Manipuris in the state is linked to the royal period. The state government is committed to the preservation and development of the culture and traditions of every community, including castes and tribes. For this purpose, the state government is working by adopting various plans," he said.

The Chief Minister said that the dance, drama, and handloom art of the Manipuris are also famous abroad.

"This is a matter of pride for the country. The state government is working to improve the socio-economic standards of the Manipuris living in the state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working to prioritise the idea of unity in diversity. The state government is also working for the development of every ethnic group in the state, including castes and tribes, following the Prime Minister's vision," he said.

Manipur MP (Rajya Sabha) Leisemba Sanajaoba, former Manipur minister and current MLA Suchindra Meitei, Secretary of Puthiba Welfare and Cultural Society Dipak Kumar Sinha, Agartala Municipal Corporation Mayor and MLA Dipak Majumdar, West Tripura District Magistrate Dr Vishal Kumar, eminent social worker Papiya Dutta, and Puthiba Welfare and Cultural Society Advisor Niranjan Dutta, among others, were present on the occasion. (ANI)

