Hyderabad, November 23: Three family members were found dead due to hanging in their residence under the Amberpet police station limits in Hyderabad on Saturday night, police said. According to the police, the deceased included a man, his wife, and his daughter. The police have registered a case. The bodies have been transferred to the post-mortem examination. Hyderabad Stabbing Incident: Man Stabbed in Broad Daylight at Jagadgirigutta Bus Stop, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

"Yesterday night, three people from the same family were found dead at their residence by hanging. The deceased are a man, his wife, and their daughter. We have registered a case and are investigating the matter, and the bodies have been shifted to the PME," police said. Further investigation is underway. In another incident, a 13-year-old schoolgirl died by suicide by reportedly jumping from the roof of her school building in Maharashtra's Jalna district on the morning of November 21. Mumbai Shocker: Man From Gujarat Beaten to Death With Wooden Stool and Fire Extinguisher in Girgaon, Accused Arrested.

According to Sadar Police Inspector Sandeep Bharti, the police received information at around 8 AM about a girl who had allegedly jumped from the top floor of the school. A police team immediately rushed to the scene and began preliminary inquiries. The girl, a student of Class 7, was found in a critical condition and was taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead. Inspector Bharti stated that a preliminary investigation is underway and several angles are being examined. The Sadar Police Station has also registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR), and further investigation is ongoing.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.