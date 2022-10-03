New Delhi [India], October 3 (ANI): Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, and Minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Giriraj Singh recognized North Goa and South Goa as 'Har Ghar Jal' certified districts where all households have access to clean water through taps.

This was announced at a Swachh Bharat Diwas event organized by the Ministry of Jal Shakti on Sunday. The Ministry of Jal Shakti celebrated Swacch Bharat Diwas on Sunday to commemorate the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Also Read | Wipro, Infosys, Tech Mahindra Revoke Offer Letters Given to Freshers, Say Reports.

Earlier, in the event, Goa was also felicitated by the President of India Droupadi Murmu for being the first state in the country to achieve 100 percent 'Har Ghar Jal' certification from the Union Jal Shakti Ministry. President Droupadi Murmu also congratulated Goa for being a '1st Har Ghar Jal' certified State, and for securing 2nd position in the Functionality Assessment 2021-22 under more than 60 percent coverage category.

"Hon'ble President Smt. Droupadi Murmu felicitated Goa on becoming the first state with 100 percent Certified Coverage of Jal Jeevan Mission", Goa CM Pramod Sawant tweeted. Adding, "I thank Union Jal Shakti Minister Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Ji for all the support and guidance. Under the leadership of Hon'ble PM, Shri Narendra Modi Ji, India is transforming the water supply with Jal Jeevan Mission".

Also Read | Betting Sites Ads: Centre Asks News Websites, TV Channels To Refrain From Carrying Advertisements of Offshore Betting Sites.

Earlier in August, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Goa for becoming the first state in the country to become 'Har Ghar Jal' certified. "The country and especially Goa has achieved a milestone today. Today Goa has become the first state in the country, which has been Har Ghar Jal certified. Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu have also become Har Ghar Jal certified Union Territory," PM Modi said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)