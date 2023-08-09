Trivandrum (Kerala) [India], August 9 (ANI): Noted Malayali filmmaker Siddique passed away on Tuesday at a hospital in Kochi.

Amrita Hospital, where the filmmaker was admitted, announced his death through a statement.

He was declared dead at 9.10 pm. According to the official statement released by the hospital, the director passed away while undergoing treatment for liver disease.

The renowned filmmaker and screenwriter was admitted to Amrita Hospital with chronic liver disease and bronchopneumonia.

"He was put on a ventilator for respiratory failure and his condition improved with medical management. He was taken off the ventilator and was on supplemental oxygen therapy. While on treatment, he had a massive heart attack while undergoing treatment in the hospital and underwent emergency angioplasty. He was placed on ECMO support due to cardiogenic shock and respiratory failure. He developed multiorgan dysfunction with clinical deterioration and was declared dead on August 8, at 9.10 pm," read the statement quoting a doctor at the hospital.

After learning of the filmmaker's death, the members of the film industry took to social media to pay their condolences.

Actor Dulquer Salmaan posted, “The gentlest soul. The kindest human. A gifted writer/director. The most incredible humor hiding behind his soft demeanour. He gave us some of the most iconic films. Part of our pop culture and referred to in our everyday conversations. This is an immeasurable loss. Prayers and strength to Siddique Sirs family and loved ones.”

In a condolence message, the chief minister said the Siddique's demise comes as irreparable loss to the Malayalam film industry and all Malayalis.

Kerala minister P Rajeev said Siddique entered films through mimicry and moved from acting to directing and gave many hit films. "He has frames that made many Malayalis laugh and cry. Through them, he will have an immortal place among the Malayalees. The relatives, Malayalam film world and fans share in the grief of Siddique's death," he posted.

The state's Opposition leaders, in a joint condolence message, said the director was the "godfather of laughter".

"Siddique was a filmmaker who can be described as the godfather of laughter. The death of a blessed artist Siddique is an irreparable loss to the art world. Share in the grief of family and friends," the message read.

Besides Malayalam, Siddique also directed Tamil, Telugu and Hindi films.

He also directed Salman Khan's 'Bodyguard', which also had Kareena Kapoor. (ANI)

