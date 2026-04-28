India News | 'Nothing to Hide, Everything is Recorded': West Bengal CEO on Local Administration Monitoring Sensitive Areas Ahead of Phase 2 Polls

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 28 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal on Tuesday assured citizens of a secure voting environment, stating that both state police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) have been deployed across the state to maintain law and order.

Addressing the media, West Bengal CEO remarked, "First, let me see, then I will say something about it. I don't have the exact figure of how many complaints there are in the evening will tell you there is nothing to hide; everything is recorded. Any person has any complaints on law connected to this number ."

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Monitoring the situation from the control room at Jalsampad Bhawan, the CEO emphasised that the local administration is equipped to handle any disruptions during the polling process.

Emphasising the presence of security personnel, West Bengal CEO stated, "Everything will be all right, stay tension-free. We have a police force their we have a capf. He has gone to observe whatever reporter he will, then will see what we can do. This thing will be looked after by the local administration"

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Discussing further, Manoj Kumar Agarwal explained, "There are plenty of people who will work if they need help, if they need reinforcement, that will be looked after by me. I am following everything from the morning where what is happening."

Regarding the technical aspects of the electoral rolls, the CEO mentioned that there were 1,468 inclusions and almost 6 deletions recently.

"Inclusion is 1468 deleted 6 supposed. I don't have the exact figures; it's an academic exercise. We will look into it, " he said

"This figure how many people can give a vote. This is wrong, this is our work, we control the room in Lookhbhawan, there is a control room. Many people from the village have complained that they are trying to create a chaotic situation. It's our duty to inform the cops about all this, then the police will investigate, and then they will see if they want to arrest them or they have any charge on them altogether. It's the police's duty to make the election free and fair," he said.

Reassuring the public, Agarwal stated, "There is no primary report. We have a lot of complaints, and these complaints we are giving to cops for enquiry, many of these cases can be motivated, also we never say arrest him or her. "

Addressing the logistical arrangements, Manoj Kumar Agarwal stated, "We have brought 26 officers first phase of the election is over central force is also coming for the 142 constituency. Each one is equally important. Each voter is very important; we are looking after everything."

Meanwhile, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) spread out its multiple teams across West Bengal ahead of the second phase of polls as part of precautionary measures to ensure a peaceful electoral process and to enable a swift response to any untoward situation.

"The agency has intensified its presence as part of precautionary measures to ensure a peaceful electoral process. The NIA teams are stationed on the ground to enable swift response to any untoward situation that may arise before, during, or after polling," said the officials.

The polling for the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections will take place on April 29, with counting of votes on May 4. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)