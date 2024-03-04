Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 4 (ANI): Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge Monday said there is "nothing wrong" in the Union Home Ministry handing over Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe blast probe to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Priyank Kharge, who is also Karnataka's Minister for IT/BT and Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, also slammed the BJP over its citing a private forensic lab report analysis that claimed that it is highly probable that 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans were raised outside the Vidhan Souda by supporters of a winning Congress candidate.

Also Read | Punjab: Gangster Shot Dead Outside Shopping Mall by Unidentified Attackers in Mohali, Probe Underway (Watch Video).

Kharge said they are open to probe into the Rameshwaram Cafe blast case.

"Whatever it is, we are open for investigation. We have a very great police team here in Karnataka. If they have given it to the NIA, there is nothing wrong in it...," Kharge told ANI on Monday.

Also Read | Jharkhand Road Accident: Three Killed, One Injured As Truck Rams Into Tea Stall in Dumka District.

Ministry of Home Affairs has handed over Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe blast probe to the NIA, which has started an investigation.

The blast took place at the cafe on March 1 in Bengaluru's Whitefield area in which 10 people were injured.

The Bengaluru Police had registered a case under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Explosives Substances Act.

Answering a query about the 'pro-Pakistan' slogan row, Kharge asked how can an RSS-backed foundation give a private company the job of giving a report on the incident.

The BJP had earlier demanded the resignation of Siddaramaiah-led Congress government after supporters of a Rajya Sabha election winner from Congress allegedly raised the slogans in the corridors of the Vidhana Soudha.

In a post on X, BJP Karnataka said that the scientific report has revealed that Congress is the creator of false news.

Kharge said multiple footage is being examined in the matter.

"How can an RSS-backed foundation give a private company this job? Who are they to give this job to them? It is such a serious issue? They should be a little more serious about this...Why is it that the Samwad Foundation is so interested in this and why is BJP dancing to the tunes of that Samwad Foundation? What connection do they have with the foundation and what is the footage they have given to the private forensic lab?" he asked.

"This report is inconclusive. This is purely to benefit BJP...We will take the decision as per the law. As far as I know, we are examining multiple footage," he told ANI.

Karnataka BJP had alleged in its complaint last week that after Congress leader Syed Naseer Hussain was elected to the Rajya Sabha, his supporters, who had gathered at the premises of the Vidhana Soudha "suddenly shouted 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans in a loud manner while cheering for Hussain." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)