Chandigarh, March 4: An alleged gangster from Jammu was shot dead by some unidentified persons outside a shopping mall in Punjab's Mohali on Monday, police said. The gangster has been identified as Rajesh, they said. Mohali police told reporters that there were four to five attackers who shot him dead.

During preliminary investigations, it has come to fore that Rajesh had recently come out of jail and the incident is believed to be a fallout of rivalry between two gangs from Jammu. Punjab: Kidnapped Man Rescued, Two Killed in Cross Firing With Police in Ludhiana (See Pic and Videos).

#WATCH | Punjab | An incident of firing at Mohali Airport Road took place in Mohali today. Mohali SSP Sandeep Garg says, "An unfortunate incident took place here. A man died on the spot at Mohali Airport Road after being shot. As per the details from the documents retrieved… pic.twitter.com/LoWKqb8W1R — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2024

The rival gang carried out the act. Both gangs are related to Jammu, a police official said, adding that further investigations were under progress.