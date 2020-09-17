New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Thursday attended a virtual meeting of top security officials of five-nation grouping BRICS.

The 10th meeting of the NSAs of the grouping was attended by China's State Councillor Yang Jiechi and senior security officials from Russia, Brazil and South Africa, officials said.

It was hosted by Russia, the current chair of BRICS (Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa).

The meeting exchanged views on combating terrorism and extremism besides deliberating on global and regional security issues, according to details provided by a Russian official.

The official said an agreement was reached on further expanding the dialogue on security issues, and providing for closer coordination among law enforcement agencies of the member nations.

BRICS represents over 3.6 billion people, or half of the world population, and they have a combined GDP of USD 16.6 trillion.

