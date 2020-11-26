New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) National Security Advisor Ajit Doval will pay a two-day visit to Colombo beginning Friday to attend a trilateral maritime security cooperation dialogue among India, Sri Lanka and the Maldives.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) made the announcement on Doval's visit to the neighbouring country.

The last meeting under the trilateral framework had taken place in 2014.

In a statement, the MEA said Doval will visit Colombo to participate in the 4th NSA level meeting on trilateral maritime security cooperation at the invitation of Sri Lanka's Secretary of Ministry of Defence Maj Gen (Retd) Kamal Gunaratne.

"The NSA-level trilateral meeting has served as an effective platform for cooperation among Indian Ocean countries. Mauritius and Seychelles attended the 3rd meeting as guest countries," it said.

Maldivian Defence Minister Mariya Didi will represent Maldives in the meeting, it said.

"The meeting will provide an opportunity for discussion on issues pertaining to cooperation in maritime security in the Indian Ocean region," the MEA said.

On the sidelines of the trilateral meeting, Doval is expected to have other high level bilateral engagements.PTI MPB

