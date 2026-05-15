India News | NSA Invoked Against Two Accused in Noida Labour Protest Violence; Probe into Foreign Funding Underway

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 15 (ANI): The Gautam Buddha Nagar Police Commissionerate has initiated action under the National Security Act (NSA) against two accused persons, identified as Satyam Verma and Akriti, in connection with the recent violent labour protests in Noida that witnessed incidents of arson, vandalism and disruption of public order.

According to the Media Cell of the Police Commissionerate, both accused allegedly played a "pivotal role" in provocative activities and violent incidents that took place during demonstrations by labourers in the region. Several cases had earlier been registered at different police stations across the Commissionerate following the unrest.

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Police said the action under the NSA was taken on grounds of disturbing public order and allegedly spreading anarchy during the labour protest. Officials further claimed that investigations revealed that more than Rs 1 crore had been credited to the personal bank account of accused Satyam Verma in the form of dollars, pounds and euros from multiple foreign countries.

The police alleged that Verma subsequently transferred the funds to several of his other personal bank accounts on different occasions. Authorities also stated that the accused is associated with multiple organisations, which are currently under detailed scrutiny. A comprehensive probe into the financial transactions linked to the accounts is underway, police added.

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Earlier on April 20, Uttar Pradesh Police had arrested two individuals, Himanshu Thakur and Satyam Verma, for their alleged involvement in the workers' protest that turned violent in Noida. A case was registered at Phase 2 police station in connection with the violence.

According to police officials, both accused were active members of the workers' union 'Mazdoor Bigul Dasta'. Himanshu Thakur was allegedly present in Noida on the day of the violence and was in constant touch with Aditya Anand, who police described as the "mastermind" behind the incidents.

The April 13 protests, held over minimum wage demands, escalated into violence with incidents of stone-pelting and vehicles being torched following clashes with police personnel. More than 350 suspects were detained and over 200 people arrested during the crackdown.

Following the protests, the Uttar Pradesh government approved a 21 per cent hike in minimum wages for workers in Noida and Ghaziabad, effective April 1, 2026. The revised wages raised monthly pay for unskilled workers to Rs 13,690, while skilled workers will now receive Rs 16,868. (ANI)

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