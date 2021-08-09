New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) The National School of Drama (NSD) on Monday announced the staging of plays inspired from struggles and stories of freedom ahead of the 74th Independence Day.

The series, comprising three plays "Jagdamba", "Bapu" and "Pehla Satyagrahi", will be staged here at the Abhimanch Auditorium, NSD. It will be inaugurated by Minister of State for Culture Arjun Ram Meghwal on August 12.

The three-day event will showcase the contribution of Mahatma Gandhi, Kasturba Gandhi and others during the freedom struggle.

"The struggles and events in the freedom struggle have their own inspirations, their own messages, which today's India can imbibe and move forward. We have to use different mediums to spread these inspirations to the masses, this platform is one of them," NSD chairman Paresh Rawal said in a statement.

The "festival of freedom" will begin with the staging of Pratima Kulkarni's "Jagdamba", which will be performed by renowned artist Rohini Hattangadi. "Bapu" by Natyamandap Patna will be staged on August 13, followed by "Pehla Satyagrahi" by NSD Repertory Company on August 14.

According to acting director Dinesh Khanna, special arrangements will be made to follow all Covid-19 guidelines. For example, in order to implement social distancing, only 50 per cent of the audience -- about 120 people as per the auditorium's seating capacity -- will be allowed.

"Apart from sanitizing hands at the gate itself, temperature checks, masks will be mandatory. Passes for these plays can be obtained from the NSD campus for free from August 10 onwards," he said.

