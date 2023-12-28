Pune, Dec 28 (PTI) The elite National Security Guard and police will conduct security mock drills in Maharashtra's Pune city on Friday as part of an annual exercise, an official said on Thursday, appealing to citizens not to panic.

The mock counter-terrorism activity will be carried out at the College of Agriculture, Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Temple and High Energy Materials Research Laboratory, a Defence Research and Development Organisation lab, over 36 hours, said Commissioner of Police Retesh Kumar.

He called it an annual exercise that the anti-terror agency conducts in big cities with terror-related history.

Along with NSG commandos, personnel from Maharashtra police's Force One, Pune police, fire brigade, health department and Pune civic body will take part in the mock drills, he said.

“We request people not to panic if they witness such exercises at these places,” he said.

Kumar said that around 150 NSG commandos and their officers were likely to arrive in Pune late on Thursday night to take part in the exercise.

“This is their regular activity which they conduct in different cities in association with the respective city police. It would be beneficial for us as our police force will learn many things on how to tackle (terror related) situations,” he said.

