New Delhi, Feb 24 (PTI) State-owned NTPC Green Energy (NGEL) on Monday said it has inked a pact with Madhya Pradesh Power Generating Company (MPPGCL) to collaborate in the renewable energy sector to develop up to 20 GW projects in the state.

MPPGCL and NGEL shall jointly work for the formation of a joint venture company to meet the renewable generation obligation of Madhya Pradesh power generating company and renewable purchase obligation of the state's discoms (distribution companies), a regulatory filing said.

In order to collaborate in development of renewable energy parks/projects and to facilitate in government of India's efforts towards energy transition, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between NGEL and MPPGCL at Global Investors Summit, 2025 held in Bhopal, the filing said.

The MoU was exchanged between NGEL and MPPGCL in the presence of state chief minister Mohan Yadav.

This pact envisages to collaborate in the field of renewable energy through setting up of projects comprising solar/wind/hybrid with or without storage up to 20 GW or more in Madhya Pradesh, it stated.

