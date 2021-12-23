New Delhi [India], December 23 (ANI): Delhi has reported a 118 per cent spike in active COVID-19 cases since December 1.

As per the state health bulletin, coronavirus infections in the national capital have seen a spike in the last few days.

Till December 13, about 30 cases were being registered daily in Delhi.

However, on December 22, Delhi registered 125 cases, the highest spike in the last six months. The daily cases have increased by four times.

Due to this, the case fatality rate has reached 0.22 per cent from 0.06 per cent.

On December 13, the active cases in the national capital were 393, which have reached 624.

In the last 10 days, the active cases have increased by 59 per cent.

In the last three weeks, from December 1 to December 22, the active cases of COVID-19 have seen a spike of 118 per cent.

The Delhi government has also increased the number of containment zones in the areas. As per the latest records, there are a total of 184 containment zones. Out of these, 83 containment zones are in South Delhi, which consists the 45 per cent of the total containment zones in the capital.

Patients in the home isolation have also increased. There were 136 people in the home quarantine on December 1, which has now increased to 289.

Due to the rise in the cases, in the last three weeks, at present, there are 210 patients admitted to hospitals. (ANI)

