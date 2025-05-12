Amravathi (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 12 (ANI): Marking International Nurses Day, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Monday met with government staff nurses from the Pithapuram constituency at his camp office in Mangalagiri. He felicitated eight staff nurses who had provided commendable services in their respective government hospitals and also took time to listen to their issues.

Kalyan praised the invaluable services provided by nurses in the healthcare sector, stating that they are truly extraordinary. Inspired by Florence Nightingale, nurses bring honour to their profession by contributing to the healing of patients. He emphasised that the selfless services rendered by nurses are priceless and that even a nurse's touch can bring mental strength and comfort to a patient.

Speaking on this occasion, Kalyan said, "No one can forget the services of nurses who save the lives of many patients through their dedication. I understand the hard work and challenges you face. We can never forget the way you performed your duties even during the COVID-19 pandemic, putting your own lives at risk.

"Recently, when my son Mark Shankar met with an accident in Singapore, I personally witnessed the dedicated services of nurses during his hospital stay, which reminded me again of the immense efforts you put in. I wanted to meet you in person and express my gratitude, as your services are truly unforgettable. I am delighted to have had the opportunity to meet you on the occasion of International Nurses Day. I will bring the issues you have raised to the attention of the Health Minister," Satyakumar Yadav," he added.

Similarly, the Andhra Pradesh Nurses and Midwives Department celebrated International Nurses Day today in Vijayawada. The event was attended by the AP Minister for Health, Satya Kumar Yadav.

Speaking at the event, Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav stated, "Nurses provide compassionate care to patients rushed to hospitals, offering their services with a smile. Their dedication ensures that patients are discharged with smiles on their faces."

He further added, "The AP government is committed to taking all necessary measures to support the nursing community. We are also working to provide training in multiple languages to help our nurses secure employment opportunities in other countries.

Awards were presented to distinguished individuals from the AP Nursing and Midwives Department, with five professionals being recognized in different categories for their outstanding contributions. (ANI)

