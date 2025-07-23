Bhubaneswar, Jul 23 (PTI) A nursing student in Odisha's Nabarangpur district has attempted suicide by consuming poison after her jilted lover allegedly uploaded her private photos and videos on social media, police said on Wednesday.

The second-year nursing student is now being treated in a hospital, while the police detained her lover, Nabarangpur SP Madkar Sandeep Sampat told PTI over phone.

The accused, also a college student, allegedly uploaded the photos and videos on July 17, shortly after he secured bail in a case of assaulting the woman in Jeypore district.

He allegedly beat up the woman, accusing her of breaking the relationship with him and getting close to another man on July 13.

After a complaint was lodged two days later, the man was arrested, police sources said.

The nursing student is a resident of Nabarangpur but was studying in a college in Jeypore district.

