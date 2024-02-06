India News | Nyay Yatra: Rahul Gandhi Pays Tributes to Tribal Leader Birsa Munda in Jharkhand

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. Taking to the social media platform, X, Congress General Secretary in-charge Communications Jairam Ramesh said, "The 24th day of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra began at 8 am today with Rahul Gandhi garlanding the statue of Dharti Aba Bhagwan Birsa Munda in Khunti. He also met and honoured the fourth generation of Bhagwan Munda's family."

Agency News ANI| Feb 06, 2024 10:58 AM IST
A+
A-
India News | Nyay Yatra: Rahul Gandhi Pays Tributes to Tribal Leader Birsa Munda in Jharkhand

Khunti (Jharkhand) [India], February 6 (ANI): Congress MP Rahul Gandhi paid tributes to tribal leader Birsa Munda in Khunti during the ongoing Jharkhand leg of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra on Tuesday.

Taking to the social media platform, X, Congress General Secretary in-charge Communications Jairam Ramesh said, "The 24th day of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra began at 8 am today with Rahul Gandhi garlanding the statue of Dharti Aba Bhagwan Birsa Munda in Khunti. He also met and honoured the fourth generation of Bhagwan Munda's family."

Also Read | Delhi Weather Update: Minimum Temperature Dips to 7.2 Degrees Celsius in National Capital, Two Notches Below the Seasonal Average.

"Khunti district is the birthplace of Bhagwan Birsa Munda, who was one of the revolutionary leaders of the Indian Independence Movement and a strong proponent of the principles of self-rule, democracy, and justice. His ideals continue to be relevant today, and a source of strength and inspiration for us as we resist the Anyay-kaal of the last 10 years," Jairam wrote on X.

Currently, the yatra, which has already covered five states, mostly by bus, is anchored in Jharkhand, where the newly formed government led by Champai Soren survived a floor test in the Jharkhand Assembly on Monday.

Also Read | Gujarat Man Files FIR Against Himself After Accident Caused by Stray Dog Leads to Wife's Death in Narmada District.

Speaking on the victory of the alliance in the floor test Rahul Gandhi criticised the BJP claiming that the party was anti-tribal.

"Hemant Soren ji said a very touching thing in the Assembly today, "When we came out of the forest, sat next to them, their clothes got dirty". This is not just a statement, it is the pain of the entire tribal society. The BJP is not tolerating the fact that there is a tribal Chief Minister in the state. Today Jharkhand has given a message to the entire country that the power of the people cannot be subdued by intimidation. This is a victory for the unity of the poor and the tribals, congratulations to all of you" Rahul Gandhi said.

Jharkhand saw a brief period of political crisis following the arrest of former Chief Minister Hemant Soren in an alleged land "scam" by the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday evening following seven hours of grilling. Champai Soren, a senior JMM leader took oath as the Chief Minister on Friday afternoon.

Congress is an an ally in the ruling alliance of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) along with the Rashtriya Janata Dal.

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra rolled out from Manipur's Thoubal on January 14. The yatra will cover over 6,700 kilometres over 67 days, traversing through 110 districts. It will cover a distance of 6,713 km, straddling 100 Lok Sabha constituencies and 337 assembly segments and covering 110 districts.

The yatra will conclude in Mumbai on March 20, after 67 days.

A follow-up to the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' which saw Rahul Gandhi cover more than 3,000 kilometres on foot--from Kanya Kumari to Srinagar--the Yatra 2.0 is following a hybrid format. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

4.jpg#in-large#380#214" alt="Rose Day 2024 Wishes, Greetings, Images And Romantic Quotes To Mark The First Day Of Valentine Week" title="Rose Day 2024 Wishes, Greetings, Images And Romantic Quotes To Mark The First Day Of Valentine Week" /> Rose Day 2024 Wishes, Greetings, Images And Romantic Quotes To Mark The First Day Of Valentine Week
Close
Search

India News | Nyay Yatra: Rahul Gandhi Pays Tributes to Tribal Leader Birsa Munda in Jharkhand

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. Taking to the social media platform, X, Congress General Secretary in-charge Communications Jairam Ramesh said, "The 24th day of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra began at 8 am today with Rahul Gandhi garlanding the statue of Dharti Aba Bhagwan Birsa Munda in Khunti. He also met and honoured the fourth generation of Bhagwan Munda's family."

Agency News ANI| Feb 06, 2024 10:58 AM IST
A+
A-
India News | Nyay Yatra: Rahul Gandhi Pays Tributes to Tribal Leader Birsa Munda in Jharkhand

Khunti (Jharkhand) [India], February 6 (ANI): Congress MP Rahul Gandhi paid tributes to tribal leader Birsa Munda in Khunti during the ongoing Jharkhand leg of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra on Tuesday.

Taking to the social media platform, X, Congress General Secretary in-charge Communications Jairam Ramesh said, "The 24th day of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra began at 8 am today with Rahul Gandhi garlanding the statue of Dharti Aba Bhagwan Birsa Munda in Khunti. He also met and honoured the fourth generation of Bhagwan Munda's family."

Also Read | Delhi Weather Update: Minimum Temperature Dips to 7.2 Degrees Celsius in National Capital, Two Notches Below the Seasonal Average.

"Khunti district is the birthplace of Bhagwan Birsa Munda, who was one of the revolutionary leaders of the Indian Independence Movement and a strong proponent of the principles of self-rule, democracy, and justice. His ideals continue to be relevant today, and a source of strength and inspiration for us as we resist the Anyay-kaal of the last 10 years," Jairam wrote on X.

Currently, the yatra, which has already covered five states, mostly by bus, is anchored in Jharkhand, where the newly formed government led by Champai Soren survived a floor test in the Jharkhand Assembly on Monday.

Also Read | Gujarat Man Files FIR Against Himself After Accident Caused by Stray Dog Leads to Wife's Death in Narmada District.

Speaking on the victory of the alliance in the floor test Rahul Gandhi criticised the BJP claiming that the party was anti-tribal.

"Hemant Soren ji said a very touching thing in the Assembly today, "When we came out of the forest, sat next to them, their clothes got dirty". This is not just a statement, it is the pain of the entire tribal society. The BJP is not tolerating the fact that there is a tribal Chief Minister in the state. Today Jharkhand has given a message to the entire country that the power of the people cannot be subdued by intimidation. This is a victory for the unity of the poor and the tribals, congratulations to all of you" Rahul Gandhi said.

Jharkhand saw a brief period of political crisis following the arrest of former Chief Minister Hemant Soren in an alleged land "scam" by the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday evening following seven hours of grilling. Champai Soren, a senior JMM leader took oath as the Chief Minister on Friday afternoon.

Congress is an an ally in the ruling alliance of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) along with the Rashtriya Janata Dal.

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra rolled out from Manipur's Thoubal on January 14. The yatra will cover over 6,700 kilometres over 67 days, traversing through 110 districts. It will cover a distance of 6,713 km, straddling 100 Lok Sabha constituencies and 337 assembly segments and covering 110 districts.

The yatra will conclude in Mumbai on March 20, after 67 days.

A follow-up to the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' which saw Rahul Gandhi cover more than 3,000 kilometres on foot--from Kanya Kumari to Srinagar--the Yatra 2.0 is following a hybrid format. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
You might also like
Google Trends Google Trends
West Indies vs Australia
100K+ searches
Brentford vs Man City
50K+ searches
King Charles
20K+ searches
Man City
20K+ searches
OnePlus 12R
20K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Fintech Platform Justpay Announces To Have Acquired LotusPay in ‘All-Cash Deal’, Acquisition To Strengthen Company’s Offerings to BFSI Segment and Merchant

  • US Man With Severe Milk Allergy Sues McDonald’s After Claiming Cheese on Burger Almost Killed Him

  • Video of Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh's Shopping Spree in Belgium Goes Viral - WATCH

  • ‘I’ll Soon Be Back…’, Says Manchester United Defender Lisandro Martinez After Getting Sidelined With Knee Injury

  • Rupali Ganguly Wishes Hubby Ashwin Verma With Adorable 'Chammak Challo' Video on Their 11 Years of Togetherness - WATCH!

    • Read More
    Google Trends Google Trends
    West Indies vs Australia
    100K+ searches
    Brentford vs Man City
    50K+ searches
    King Charles
    20K+ searches
    Man City
    20K+ searches
    OnePlus 12R
    20K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiRepublic Day 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliRam Mandir AyodhyaOmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma