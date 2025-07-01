Kolkata, Jul 1 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said the New Town Kolkata Development Authority (NKDA) is issuing the occupancy certificate for ITC Ltd's IT & ITES campus.

She said with operations set to commence shortly, this would further speed up the rise of West Bengal as a preferred destination for investment by several companies.

Also Read | Nasscom Talent Council Unveiled To Build Future-Ready and Globally Competitive Digital Workforce in India, Satish HC Appointed As Chair.

"Glad to share that the Occupancy Certificate is being issued by our New Town Kolkata Development Authority (NKDA) for ITC Limited's world-class IT & ITES campus in Action Area-III of New Town, spread over 17 acres of land allotted by our WBHIDCO," Banerjee said in a post on X.

"The campus comprises three key buildings – a high-rise office tower, a business support centre, and a dedicated knowledge centre – together offering over 14.5 lakh sq ft of already built-up space. With an investment of around Rs 1,200 crore, the facility is set to generate direct employment for more than 5,000 professionals now," she said.

Also Read | Bengaluru Stampede: CAT Overturns Suspension of 5 Police Officers by Congress Government, Says 'Police Don't Have Magical Powers and Should Have Been Given Adequate Time'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)