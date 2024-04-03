Bhadrak (Odisha), Apr 2 (PTI) At least two persons died and four others were injured after an SUV in which they were travelling hit a stationary truck on Tuesday morning in Odisha's Bhadrak district, police said.

The vehicle, which was travelling from West Bengal, collided with the truck at Nalanga on National Highway-16, they said.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Election 2024: Special Holiday for Punjab Government Employees From Jammu and Kashmir and Rajasthan on April 19.

The driver of the SUV and another woman, who was on the front seat, died.

The injured are undergoing treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, a police officer said.

Also Read | Kerala: TTE Pushed to Death From Moving Train by Passenger in Thrissur; Migrant Labourer Arrested.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)