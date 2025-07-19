Balasore, Jul 19 (PTI) At least 30 passengers were injured, nine of them seriously, when the bus in which they were travelling hit a stationary truck on NH-60 near Basta in Odisha's Balasore district, police said on Saturday.

The bus, which was travelling from Bhubaneswar to Howrah in West Bengal, was carrying around 60 passengers at the time of the accident on Friday night.

The seriously injured were taken to Balasore district headquarters hospital while others were given first-aid at Basta dispensary, they added.

Rescue teams rushed to the spot and evacuated the injured. Police also arranged alternative transport for other passengers to continue their journey.

