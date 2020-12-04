Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], December 4 (ANI): Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM) staff staged a demonstration in Bhubaneswar on Thursday, demanding regularisation of their jobs.

A large number of women staff members were seen protesting and raising slogans.

"Our only demand is to regularise our jobs. We have sacrificed so much, we have been working for the people but look at our condition now. I would like to urge the Chief Minister to help us. We want justice," said Deepti, ANM staff member.

She further claimed that while the staff members were working amid the COVID-19 crisis, they were not even provided with safety gear.

Another staff member told ANI that they have worked selflessly while treating the COVID-19 patients but after three months the government took their jobs away. (ANI)

