Bhubaneswar, Dec 2 (PTI) Immediately after the Appropriation Bill was passed on Friday, the winter session of the Odisha assembly was adjourned sine die, 25 days ahead of schedule.

The 11th session of the 16th Assembly, which commenced on November 24, was scheduled to continue till December 31.

Also Read | Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: 60% Females and 65% Males Voted in First Phase, Total Turnout 63.31%.

Though Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik was present when the House adjourned sine die by Speaker BK Arukha, neither the MLAs of the opposition BJP nor the legislators of Congress were present.

MLAs of the two parties had earlier walked out of the House, protesting over different issues.

Also Read | Qutub Minar Row: Delhi Court to Pass Order on December 12 on Review Plea Against Dismissal of Intervention Application.

This was the first session since the beginning of the pandemic that the procedures were conducted without any restrictions. The House witnessed pandemonium over issues concerning farmers and primary teachers, besides the woman blackmailer case.

The House functioned only for eight days instead of the scheduled 33 working days.

The first supplementary budget of Rs 16,800 crore for 2022-23 was tabled in the House on the first day on November 24.

As the House assembled on Friday morning, chaos reigned supreme with BJP members protesting over farmers' issues, including black-marketing of fertilisers. They stooped to the Well with placards, and then rushed to the speaker's podium shouting slogans.

The BJP MLAs also protested the absence of the chief minister and his cabinet colleagues.

On the other side, the Congress blamed the BJP for paralysing the proceedings for political gain.

The agitating BJP members later staged a dharna near the Mahatma Gandhi statue.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)