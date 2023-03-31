Bhubaneswar, Mar 31 (PTI) Amid protests and walkout by opposition BJP and Congress, the Odisha Assembly was Friday adjourned sine die, six days ahead of schedule.

Speaker B K Arukha declared the session sine die after the ruling BJD brought a motion in the House. The state government had earlier in the day withdrawn three bills, which were presented in the assembly on March 22. The budget session, which began on February 21, was slated to continue till April 6 in two phases.

Also Read | Novel Drug AF-130 Offers Heart Failure, Sleep Apnea Alleviating Promise.

Protesting the adjournment, the opposition MLAs staged a walkout.

While the Congress members returned, the BJP legislators staged a dharna near the Gandhi statue on the assembly premises.

Also Read | Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's Daughter Receives Threat Calls From Pro-Khalistan Elements in US, Claims DCW Chief Swati Maliwal.

“As the BJD failed to respond to questions raised by the opposition, they declared sine die ahead of the schedule. This is undemocratic,” Leader of Opposition Jaynarayan Mishra said.

Government chief whip Prasant Muduli, however, said the House was adjourned, as there was no official business left for discussion.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)