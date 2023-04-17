Jharsuguda (Odisha), Apr 17 (PTI) BJP candidate Tankadhar Tripathy Monday filed his nomination for the by-election to Jharsuguda Assembly constituency in Odisha scheduled to be held on May 10.

Accompanied by state BJP president Manmopahan Samal and a host of senior leaders and workers, Tripathy submitted his nomination paper at the office of Jharsuguda deputy collector. He came in a huge procession to the sub-collector's office.

Senior party leaders including former state presidents Samir Mohanty, Basant Panda, Jual Oram and K V Singhdeo, Bargarh MP Suresh Pujari, Union Minister Bishweswar Tudu and several party MLAs accompanied Tripathy in the procession.

After filing the nomination papers, Tripathy said the people of Jharsuguda will fight the elections against the “23 years of misrule” of the BJD government during which Jharsuguda has “not seen the face of development”.

It will be a fight against the “injustice” meted out to the constituency during the BJD rule, he said.

Congress candidate Tarun Pandey filed his nomination papers on Saturday, while Deepali Das of the BJD, daughter of slain minister Naba Kishore Das, will file her papers on Tuesday.

While the last date of filing nomination papers is April 20, scrutiny of nominations will be held the next day and April 24 has been set as the last date for withdrawal of candidature.

The bypoll has been necessitated due to the murder of Naba Kishore Das on January 29.

