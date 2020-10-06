Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], October 6 (ANI): Taking lessons from YouTube videos, a 25-year-old readymade clothes seller, who wanted to recover losses suffered during the lockdown, robbed two banks of Rs 12 lakh in Bhubaneswar, said police on Monday.

The accused has been identified as Soumyaranjan Jena (25), alias Tulu, from Tangibanta village on the outskirts of the city. He had robbed Indian Overseas Bank and Bank of India last month using toy guns for the robbery, has been arrested, police said.

While talking to media, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissioner S Sarangi said that the accused, who is a readymade clothes seller, had taken loans from both the banks and was in financial stress owing to the COVID-19 induced lockdown.

"He wanted to recoup losses suffered during the lockdown and robbed two banks of Rs 12 lakh in Bhubaneswar. He looted the Indian Overseas Bank, near Infocity area on September 7, and the Bank of India's Barimunda branch in Mancheswar area on September 28. He got the idea of robbing bank while watching YouTube videos and used a toy gun to rob the two banks. Police recovered cash amounting to over Rs 10 lakh and seized the vehicle and the toy gun used in the robbery," said the police commissioner during a press conference.

Jena had allegedly barged into the bank wearing a helmet when few staff members were present and asked them to hand over the cash.

"The accused has accounts in both the banks and had taken a loan of nearly Rs 19 lakh and already paid 6 lakhs to the bank. He was arrested when he went to deposit Rs 60,000 from the looted money. He assumed that if he will deposit small amounts of cash nobody will doubt him," Police Commissioner said. (ANI)

