Puri, Jul 1 (PTI) 'Rasagola Dibasa' (day) was celebrated in Odisha on Saturday as the ceremony of 'Niladri Bije' was observed at the Jagannath temple in Puri, concluding the festivities surrounding Rath Yatra.

In 2015, Odisha started celebrating this day as 'Rasagola Dibasa'.

It is believed that Lord Jagannath offered Goddess Laxmi 'rasagola' (sweet) to pacify her as he went on Rath Yatra without her.

To mark the occasion, people across the state offer rasagola (sweet) to different gods and goddesses.

Different programmes, including cooking competitions, were held in the state to celebrate the occasion.

