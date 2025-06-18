Balangir (Odisha) [India], June 18 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday announced a record Rs 38,900 crore agriculture budget, with new initiatives planned for farmers' welfare, including the establishment of an agricultural university in Balangir and the restoration of a sugar factory.

Addressing the mediapersons, Chief Minister Majhi said, "The government has always been committed to farmers and agriculture. The state agriculture budget has been announced at Rs 38,900 crores for the first time."

The budget, jointly prepared by the irrigation and agriculture department and the cooperative department, aimed to support farmers, boost crop production, and encourage agro-based industries across the state.

Majhi further announced, "An agricultural university will be established in Balangir, a sugar factory will be restored, and new industries will be established."

On Monday, Mohan Charan Majhi handed over 964 appointment letters at a government recruitment fair (Niyojit Mela) held in Bhubaneswar.

The event marked a significant milestone in the new government's employment drive.

Speaking to ANI, CM Majhi said, "Today is the last day of Odisha's festival, Raj Sankranti, and people are celebrating Raj Sankranti all over Odisha. In this sequence, we have given 964 appointment letters under the Niyojit Mela."

The Chief Minister highlighted that his government had already delivered on its promise of job creation, stating, "After our new government came, we have given appointments in 28,446 government jobs as per our manifesto..."

Majhi assured that the momentum would continue, with even more recruitments planned in the near future.

"In the coming time, we will give more appointments... We will create a prosperous Odisha, a developed Odisha," he added.

The ceremony was attended by several leaders and officials and newly recruited candidates, who expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve in government roles. (ANI)

