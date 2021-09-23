Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], September 23 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister, Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday distributed Smart Health Cards under the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) in the state's Balangir district.

At the event, the CM said, "The provision of smart health cards will change the health care system and is a milestone for the country."

Mentioning that the Smart Health Cards will benefit around 4.5 lakh families in the district, the CM said that the BSKY has been implemented in a new way and all the beneficiaries of the National and State Food Security Scheme are being given the smart cards.

"With just this card, people can get quality treatment free of cost without any other documents in 200 major hospitals in the country," Patnaik added.

The CM had visited Titilagarh, Patnagarh and Balangir towns in the district to distribute the smart cards. He also inaugurated development projects worth Rs 200 crore and laid the foundation stone for a project worth Rs 597 crore in the district. (ANI)

