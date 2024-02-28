Balasore (Odisha), Feb 28 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday inaugurated the Manmath Das and Manoj Das memorial at Sankhari village in Balasore district besides launching various development projects in the same district.

Paying tributes to the two sons of the soil of Balasore, Patnaik said renowned English and Odiya writer Manoj Das and his elder brother and prominent historian Manmath Das have made the country proud with their talent and wisdom. Their contributions to history and literature have immortalised them, he said while addressing a gathering in virtual mode.

The Odisha government also launched an award ‘Manoj Das International Literary Award' carrying a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh and will be conferred on litterateurs from Odisha for their creative contributions to English literature every year.

After the death of Padmabhusan awardee Manoj Das in Puducherry, the Odisha government had taken steps to construct a public memorial at his birthplace.

Family members had donated 3.55 acres of personal land for this purpose and the Odisha government sanctioned Rs 16 crore to build a the memorial in his village.

Many literary works and daily use items of the two brothers have been kept for public display in the memorial, said an official of the culture department.

"It is a historic day for the people of Balasore. The state government's effort to preserve the memory of two great sons of this soil has made the people of the district happy. The memorial houses items collected from Bhubaneswar and Pondicherry which will be of help to researchers and litterateurs in future," Language Literature and Culture Minister Aswini Patra said.

On the occasion, Patnaik also launched the LABHA Scheme in Nilagiri area which provides proper MSP to tribals on forest produces.

He also gave land rights certificates to the residents of Remuna Notified Area Council.

