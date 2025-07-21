Bhubaneswar, Jul 21 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, BJD chief Naveen Patnaik, state CPI(M) secretary Suresh Pujari and several politicians on Monday condoled the death of former Kerala CM VS Achuthanandan.

Achuthanandan, one of India's most respected Communist leaders, died at the age of 101.

He breathed his last in Thiruvananthapuram while undergoing treatment following a cardiac arrest nearly a month ago.

He served as Kerala's chief minister from 2006 to 2011 and was elected to the state Assembly seven times.

Taking to X, Majhi said, "Saddened to hear about the demise of former Kerala CM VS Achuthanandan. Heartfelt condolences to his family and admirers. May Mahaprabhu Jagannath grant him eternal peace. Om Shanti."

"Deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of former Kerala CM and veteran CPI(M) leader V.S. Achuthanandan. He was a towering figure in Kerala politics and will be remembered for the grassroots connect and dedication to serve the people. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family, friends, and followers in the hour of grief. #OmShanti," Patnaik said in a social media post.

The CPI(M) Odisha state committee, in an official statement, paid tribute to Achuthanandan, saying, "We pay our heartfelt tributes to his enduring legacy and offer our deepest condolences to his bereaved family."

State secretary Suresh Chandra Panigrahy added that, in line with the party politburo's directive, the CPI(M) Odisha unit will observe three days of mourning, during which the party flag will be flown at half-mast.

