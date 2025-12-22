Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], December 22 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi attended the fourth day of the National Level Tribal Festival Parva-2025 and launched 86 development projects worth Rs 545 crore for the Koraput district on the occasion, according to an official release from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

Since 1996, Parva has been making successful efforts to keep the art, culture, tradition and history of Koraput alive and to promote it. This festival has awakened social and cultural consciousness and brought many hidden talents to the public, said Chief Minister Majhi on Sunday while attending the fourth evening of the National Level Tribal Festival Parva-2025.

Also Read | 'It Is Wrong to Conclude That Mining Is Permitted in All Landforms Below 100 Metre Height': Centre on Aravalli Hills Protest.

The Chief Minister also launched 86 development projects worth Rs. 545 crore for the Koraput district. In this, 16 projects worth Rs. 24 crore were inaugurated, and the foundation stones of 70 projects worth Rs. 521 crore were laid. These projects included irrigation, health centres, small industries, urban hostels, bridges, roads, Mission Shakti Bhawan, Forest Protection Committee Building, additional classrooms, etc. The Chief Minister said that all these projects would help lead the development of Koraput.

Joining as the chief guest on the fourth day of this five-day festival organised at the Koraput Shaheed Laxman Nayak Manch, the Chief Minister first paid tribute to Shaheed Laxman Nayak and all the freedom fighters of the district and said that Koraput district, a place of unparalleled beauty, is known all over the world as a unique gift of nature. Koraput soil plays a major role in society, fostering peace, simplicity, and love. He said that coffee, black cumin seeds, and Kotpad sarees produced in Koraput soil have created a distinct identity not only in Odisha but also across the country and abroad.

Also Read | 'People in Live-In Relationships Not Ready to Take Responsibility', Claims RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat.

He further noted that the Koraput district is also known for millet production, a grain known as Sri Anna. Currently, millet is being cultivated on about 72,000 hectares in the Koraput district under the Anna Abhiyan. He appreciated the efforts of Dr. Raimati Ghiuria, the district's leading woman farmer and custodian of millet cultivation.

The Chief Minister said that the mantra of his government is development and heritage. He emphasised that his government is committed to strengthening the social and economic development of the Koraput region.

He advised the district's farmers to engage in allied agricultural activities, such as fish, poultry, and duck farming, alongside traditional agriculture.

Fisheries and Livestock Minister Gokulanand Mallick said that the tribal culture of Koraput is very rich. It is the duty of all of them to bring the rich culture and traditions of the district to the people.

Under the leadership of the Chief Minister, the state government is working for the preservation and promotion of tribal culture, the release stated.

Minister for Scheduled Tribes and Caste Development Nityanand Gand said that the government is always proud of the state's culture, traditions, and heritage. He also added that "Parva" is a beautiful program that helps keep our culture and traditions alive. According to him, "Parva" has given the Koraput district a unique identity.

Among others, Koraput MP Saptagiri Ullaka, Nabarangpur MP Balabhadra Majhi, Pattangi MLA Ramachandra Kadam, Kotpad MLA Rupu Bhatra, and Laxmipur MLA Pitavat Sauntha extended their greetings to the people of the district for the grand Parva festival and said that after Bali Yatra in the state, "Parva of Koraput" has increased the reputation of Odisha at the national and international level. He thanked the Chief Minister for joining the festival. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)