Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 12 (ANI): Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has approved Rs 183.81 crore in the second phase in favour of 42 urban local bodies covering 10 districts of Southern RDC Division under the state-funded flagship Scheme MUKTA for the Financial Year 2023-24.

The districts include Ganjam, Gajapati, Kalahandi, Nuapada, Koraput, Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Malkangiri, Kandhamal and Boudh.

All these 42 urban local bodies have developed ward-wise feasible Annual Action Plans under MUKTA through a participatory process involving local citizens and key stakeholders. All these projects are demand-driven, technically feasible, and environmentally sustainable projects. These Action Plans have been screened at the department level before the approval of the chief minister. All these approved projects to be taken up under MUKTA will be executed directly by Mission Shakti Groups as Implementing Agency.

It may be mentioned here that on the direction of chief minister Naveen Patnaik, 5T Secretary VK Pandian discussed with public representatives of 42 urban local bodies of the above 10 districts on June 9, regarding the implementation of the project, the government stated.

The basket of projects approved under MUKTA is climate resilient work, which includes the creation of Civic Amenities (Mini Park, Open Air Gym, Child play station, Playground, Walking track, Loo, Vending Zones), Open Space Development, Water Body Development, Construction of Multi-purpose Community Centers, Wall Painting, City beautification, and other Labour-oriented works.

"Mukhya Mantri Karma Tatpara Abhiyan" (MUKTA) was launched by the Chief Minister on April 18, 2020, with a mission to create rapid, immediate, and mass employment opportunities for urban poor, informal, and migrant laborers, rendered unemployed and vulnerable in the face of Covid-19 infused crisis, while addressing needs for the creation of climate resilient, cost-effective sustainable, and replicable community assets by implementing labor-intensive public works across 115 urban local bodies, informed the government through a release.

MUKTA adopts a community-driven, participatory, and bottom-up approach, ensuring transparency and accountability during the entire stage of project implementation. MUKTA is a community-driven scheme tailor-made for Community-Based Organisations (CBO) such as Women Self Help Groups (SHG) and Slum Dwellers Associations (SDA) to take center stage.

In the 3rd phase, 36 urban local bodies of the remaining 10 districts of the Northern RDC Division will be covered. (ANI)

