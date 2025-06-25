Kendrapara, Jun 25 (PTI) A court in Odisha's Kendrapara district on Wednesday sentenced a former cashier of a state-run bank to two years of rigorous imprisonment after convicting him of embezzlement of Rs 85 lakh.

The investigation by police found that the former official of the Singri branch of the bank carried out multiple unauthorised transfers to embezzle Rs 85 lakh, by debiting funds from accounts.

Also Read | Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case: Meghalaya Police Recover Pistol From Drain in Indore, Search for Laptop Still On.

Judge Deban Satyadarshi Nanda convicted the accused relying on the evidence of six witnesses and bank documents, public prosecutor Brundaban Nanda said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)