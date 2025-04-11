Bhubaneswar, Apr 11 (PTI) The crime branch of the Odisha police arrested one more person in connection with the Rs 1.4 crore cyber fraud.

The arrested accused identified as Amanullah Khan (34) has been arrested from Hyderabad in Telangana. He was brought on transit remand to Odisha and produced at a local court here, a police officer said on Friday.

Earlier, the police arrested seven people – four from Karnataka and three from Tamil Nadu – in connection with the case, he said.

The arrest was made on the basis of a written complaint lodged by an Odisha MLA and former information technology minister.

During the investigation, the cybercrime unit of the Crime Branch found that the accused people fraudulently obtained Rs 1.40 crore from the complainant between November 13, 2024 and January 1, 2025, he said.

The accused persons and their associates used to pose as trade analysts and persuade people to invest money into initial public offerings (IPOs), shares, and other forms of trading, promising them high returns, the police officer said.

