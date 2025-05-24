Sambalpur (Odisha) [India], May 24 (ANI): Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday disbursed financial aid to empower Kendu (Tendu) leaf workers in Odisha's Sambalpur.

This programme was held at Sambalpur University Auditorium in Sambalpur district.

Also Read | India Weather Forecast: Southwest Monsoon to Reach Maharashtra Soon, Conditions Favourable for 2 to 3 Days, Says IMD.

Speaking to reporters, the Union Minister and Sambhalpur MP stated that BJP's double-engine government is committed to working for people who are associated with forest produces.

"In Odisha, mainly in western Odisha, around 10 lakh Tendu leaf pluckers live. Along with this, more workers are involved in 'Beedi' production. They are associated with forest produce. The state government has always taken responsibility for them. They played a significant role in forming the BJP government, so, we are also responsible for them. Our double-engine government is committed to working for people who are associated with forest produces," Pradhan said.

Also Read | DRDO RAC Scientist Recruitment 2025: DRDO’s Recruitment and Assessment Centre Invites Application for 148 Scientist Posts, Apply Online at rac.gov.in.

Earlier on Saturday, Union Minister Pradhan addressed the inaugural session of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India's (ICAI) sub-regional conference 'Saksham-2025' in Sambhalpur.

Welcoming Chartered Accountants and delegates from across the country, the Minister said that the theme of the conference, "Informing Professionals - Enabling Progress," will help ICAI connect with the youth and talent pool at the national level.

In a post on X, Pradhan said, "Today I had the privilege of addressing the inaugural session of ICAI's sub-regional conference 'Saksham-2025' at Sambalpur. I welcome Chartered Accountants and other guests from across the country to Sambalpur for this special workshop. The theme of this programme "Informing Professionals - Enabling Progress" will help ICAI to understand and connect with the talented youth and talent pool here at the national level."

Highlighting the contribution of Chartered Accountants professionals to the country's economic rise, Pradhan wrote, "The contribution of our professionals has made India the fifth largest economy in the world. In the coming years, we will be third, and the developed India of the future will be ranked first in the world in terms of quality and competitiveness."

"It is a happy coincidence for Odisha that our centenary year will coincide with the centenary of the country's Independence. The role of our CA community has been very important in this journey of India," the social media post added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)