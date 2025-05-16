Sambalpur (Odisha) [India], May 16 (ANI): Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday inaugurated the new auditorium at OUAT (Odisha University of Agriculture & Technology) in Chiplima region of Sambalpur district in Odisha.

As per the minister's X post, investments worth Rs. 10.5 crores were made to upgrade the auditorium.

Pradhan took to X, and wrote, "OUAT, Chiplima will be a bridge between 'Developed Odisha' and 'Developed India'.

I am happy to inaugurate the new state-of-the-art auditorium of OUAT Chiplima Agricultural College in Sambalpur. This auditorium will be of great help in the intellectual development of the students and in enhancing the skills of the farmers of Sambalpur and surrounding districts. I thank the Chief Minister @MohanMOdisha for taking steps to upgrade this auditorium with an investment of about Rs. 10.5 crore."

Earlier today, Pradhan led the Tiranga Yatra rally in Sambalpur, Odisha, in solidarity with the Indian armed forces.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that the Tiranga Yatra held in Sambalpur was a mark of respect for the Indian Army and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

"To express respect for the power of the Indian Army and the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, we have taken out this Tiranga Yatra in Sambalpur. All categories of citizens have participated in this Yatra," he said.

He further added, "The message of this procession is that the terrorists who try to meddle with the security of the nation will be given a befitting reply."

The rally witnessed enthusiastic participation as people joined to express their support and pride for the armed forces. The event aimed to honour the dedication and sacrifices of the defence personnel.

Additionally, on Thursday, BJP workers also organised a 'Tiranga Yatra' in Srinagar. The yatra commenced from Sheri Kashmir Park to Lal Chowk and was led by BJP leader and Chairperson of J-K Waqf Board Darakhshan Andrabi.

The BJP's 'Tiranga Yatra', which began on Tuesday, will continue till May 23. On Wednesday, the BJP organised the 'Tiranga Yatra' in states such as Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Odisha. (ANI)

