Bhubaneswar, Aug 16 (PTI) Odisha's Fire Service personnel on Tuesday earned accolades for rescuing about 667 people trapped in flood waters in different places including saving the lives of four persons swept away along with their car.

Director General of Fire Service S K Upadhaya appreciated the courageous act of the personnel in rescue of four passengers of a private car who had been swept away by flood water near Ghantikhala under Cuttack District, in the midnight of August 15.

The passengers of the car remained stranded for about three hours before the fire personnel first brought them to safety and later pulled the car from the flood water. “The department will recommend names of the personnel for recognition for their courageous act shown in the rescue work in the midnight," Upadhaya said.

In a similar incident, the fire service personnel rescued a 7-month pregnant woman from a waterlogged house in Khetrapal area under Sunderpada police station area in Bhubaneswar. The area was inundated in the flood water of Daya river. The pregnant woman was rescued following which other women and children were also rescued.

Stating that the 44 fire service teams are actively engaged in road clearance in various parts of the state (due to uprooting of trees), Upadhaya said in addition to above all Fire Stations in concerned districts are also being utilised as independent teams equipped with Aska lights, pumps, boats, power saw and combi tools and others, he said.

“The Fire Service teams also rescued one deer near Nrushinghanath and 11 cattle from various flooded areas in Cuttack district. Fire Service teams have already rescued 667 persons till August 16, 2022 morning,” the DG said.

The Damapada Fire Service team of Cuttack District has rescued around 400 persons from the marooned area of Kainmundi village near Banki of Cuttack District, Deputy Chief Fire Officer, Ramesh Chandra Majhi said.

Fire Service teams also rescued a marooned girl in Tirtol in Jagatsinghpur district, the official said.

Several Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) teams too have been deployed in various districts of the state.

