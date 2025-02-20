Bhubaneswar, Feb 20 (PTI) The Odisha government has decided to set up electric vehicle (EV) charging stations at 100 places in the first phase, the assembly was informed on Thursday.

Commerce and Transport Minister Bibhuti Bhusan Jena said 21 charging stations would be established in Bhubaneswar, 38 in various regional transport offices (RTOs), 23 in truck terminals and 18 in other places of the state.

Also Read | ‘Casteist, Double Standard’: Mayawati Hits Back After Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Fight Election Together’ Remark.

Work for setting up the charging stations has already been started.

The state government has selected through a tendering process a private firm to install charging stations in the first phase, Jena said while replying to a query by BJP legislator Tankadhar Tripathy.

Also Read | 'Have Courage': If Someone Misbehaves Slap Them With Slippers, Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde Urges Female Students.

A total of 1,57,081 electric vehicles plying in the state, of which 1,32,692 are battery-operated vehicles, 23,563 are pure EVs and 826 are strong Hybrid EVs.

Notably, the state government has been providing subsidies to EV owners according to the Odisha Electric Vehicle Policy, 2021.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)