Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], February 27 (ANI): In a new initiative, the Odisha government will launch the "Nabin Odisha Magic Card", a points-based smart card that will engage and empower the youth, enabling them to move forward and create a platform to achieve their dreams, on March 5.

The online registration portal for this card will be launched on March 5, 2024. The distribution of the card will be on August 15.

Also Read | Delhi Rains: Light Rain in Delhi-NCR, More Showers Likely Today.

"This card will be a "Passport to Prosperity." Based on points earned through various activities and parameters, the cards will be upgraded to Silver, Gold and Platinum levels. The cards will be allotted and upgraded based on the performance of students in terms of attendance, discipline, academic performance, participation in extracurricular activities, sports, online courses, personality development courses, etc." stated the Odisha government release.

Every involvement of the student will be measured, honoured and valued. Their academic achievements, creativity, sports achievements, social/community work, etc. will be recognised and appreciated through this points system.

Also Read | Israel-Hamas War: US President Joe Biden Expects Gaza Ceasefire by March 4.

"These cards can provide access to various facilities like bus/train/Flight concession; access to phone/data recharge and Wi-Fi; e-libraries; online academic courses; personality development courses and workshops; coaching centres and tuition classes; skill development courses; career counselling; language courses including Odia and English; "Earn While You Learn" opportunities; volunteering opportunities; access to stadiums during national and international tournaments; access to journals and seminars; access to tourist places, museums, etc." further sttaed the release.

This card will also provide Job and Placement opportunities through the sharing of this data with the potential recruiting companies' LinkedIn-type platform for the students to interact with the industry and will integrate with the Start-Up ecosystem to encourage the students to aspire to be entrepreneurs and also to provide priority loans for the students under various schemes like Swayam, etc.

5T Chairman, Kartik Pandian said, "The government will take further input from the students and teachers on the various activities that can be included in this points system. The card will be completely technology-driven and will be a revolutionary concept towards youth engagement and empowerment." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)