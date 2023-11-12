Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], November 12 (ANI): On the occasion of Diwali, a healthy liver awareness campaign was started in Bhubaneswar on Saturday.

Dr Manoj Kumar Sahu, gastroenterologist of Apollo Hospitals, in collaboration with Biswajit Panda, Managing Trustee of Genesis Healing Centre, held an awareness event on the importance of de-addiction for a healthy liver and the prosperity of the state, hosted by those addicted persons who recovered from drug and alcohol addiction.

Dr Sahu brought his diagnostics team and experts in the field of gastroenterology to carry out fibro-scan testing and hepatitis testing free of charge for the addiction victims, to which the inmates participated in full numbers and enthusiasm.

Dr Sahu addressed the addiction victims undergoing treatment at Genesis. He emphasised the importance of the liver as a vital organ, shared enlightening facts and shared the problems that arise and damage the liver and thereby the entire human body due to the consumption of alcohol and drug abuse.

This was followed by an interactive session wherein the inmates asked Dr Sahu about the doubts they had about the matter at hand.

Following this the inmates performed theatricals to showcase and convey a message as to how alcohol consumption leads to severe liver problems yet they are treatable and the victim needs to seek the right help.

A short talent show followed giving the inmates an opportunity to stage theirtalents. They gave messages to other drug-addicted persons about how alcohol is damaging their bodies and that through yoga and proper treatment, they can save their lives. (ANI)

