Bhubaneswar, Jul 19 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced an increase in the health insurance coverage of working journalists in the state.

Also Read | Karnataka Shocker: Man Dials 112 Emergency Number, Sends Cops Into Search for His Missing Footwear in Mangaluru.

The working journalists in the state are covered under the Gopabandhu Sambadika Swasthya Bima Yojana health insurance scheme.

The health insurance coverage was increased from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh, a release issued by the CMO said on Tuesday.

Also Read | US: Police Say House Search Related to Tupac Killing.

This will benefit 8,717 working journalists and their families in the state.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)